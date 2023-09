Negotiations are ongoing into the sale of landmark hotels in South Kerry.

In May, the Brennan brothers put both the Park Hotel and the Lansdowne Hotel in Kenmare on the market, which have a joint price of €20.5 million

John and Francis Brennan have been running the Park Hotel for 37 years.

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio Kerry's Deirdre Walsh on Talkabout, Francis says talks are progressing.