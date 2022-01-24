Negotiations between council and some staff ongoing for over two-and-a-half years

Negotiations between Kerry County Council and some staff in relation to work practices have been ongoing for over two-and-a-half years.

In April 2019, the council said it was in negotiations with staff in its machinery yard about reorganising work practices and investing in new equipment. In 2019, Kerry County Council said the cost of its machinery yard had risen in previous years due to an increase in road grants.

The council carried out a number of reviews of the yard, which examined the sustainable operation of the service.

These negotiations between the council and machinery yard staff were referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

In recent weeks, following the submission of a Freedom of Information Act request, the council refused to release information in relation to aspects of the machinery yard operation.

FOI Act requests can be refused if it's believed release of certain information could disrupt ongoing business or negotiations.

The council says the issues between it and staff were brought before the Workplace Relations Commission; this is two-and-a-half years after the negotiations were first reported.