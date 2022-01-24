Advertisement
News

Negotiations between council and some staff ongoing for over two-and-a-half years

Jan 24, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Negotiations between council and some staff ongoing for over two-and-a-half years Negotiations between council and some staff ongoing for over two-and-a-half years
Share this article

Negotiations between Kerry County Council and some staff in relation to work practices have been ongoing for over two-and-a-half years.

In April 2019, the council said it was in negotiations with staff in its machinery yard about reorganising work practices and investing in new equipment. In 2019, Kerry County Council said the cost of its machinery yard had risen in previous years due to an increase in road grants.

The council carried out a number of reviews of the yard, which examined the sustainable operation of the service.

Advertisement

In April 2019, it said it was in negotiations with staff in relation to the reorganisation of current work practices and investment in new equipment.

These negotiations between the council and machinery yard staff were referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

In recent weeks, following the submission of a Freedom of Information Act request, the council refused to release information in relation to aspects of the machinery yard operation.

Advertisement

FOI Act requests can be refused if it's believed release of certain information could disrupt ongoing business or negotiations.

The council says the issues between it and staff were brought before the Workplace Relations Commission; this is two-and-a-half years after the negotiations were first reported.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus