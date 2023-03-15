Advertisement
News

Nearly one person arrested every day in Kerry for driving under the influence

Mar 15, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Nearly one person was arrested every day in Kerry during January and February for driving under the influence.

That’s according to figures from Chief Superintendent for the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

 

During January and February of this year in the Kerry Division, there were 37 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 19 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs – nearly one arrest a day for driving under the influence.

He says last year, 236 people, or 20 a month, were arrested for drunk driving offences, while 71 people were arrested in the county for driving under the influence of drugs.

Three additional Garda members have been assigned to the Kerry Divisional Roads Policing Unit, which is based in Castleisland.

Currently, the unit has one inspector, four sergeants, and 22 gardaí.

The unit also has five ANPR vehicles, which have automatic number-plate recognition.

The Chief Superintendent says these are out on a daily basis around Kerry and can detect uninsured drivers.

 

