Nearly 40% of teenagers surveyed in Kerry want more youth-friendly spaces to socialise safely

Oct 22, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Nearly 40 percent (36.5%) of teenagers surveyed in Kerry say they need more youth-friendly spaces to socialise safely.

That is according to a study conducted by the Kerry Children's and Young Persons Committee (CYPSC) in collaboration with Kerry ETB (Education and Training Board).

The survey gathered the opinions of young people in Kerry to identify how to better meet their needs.

Many young people highlighted a lack of activities other than sports, particularly in rural areas, leading to calls for a greater variety of non-sport clubs.

They were also concerned about public transport and a lack of information about the services already available.

Youth Development Officer at Kerry ETB, Seamus Whitty, says work is underway to start solving these problems:

CYPSC was established in September 2010 under the direction of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) at the national level and reports locally to the Kerry Local Community Development Committee.

