Nearly 3,000 homes and businesses across Kerry without power this morning

Aug 12, 2024 09:24 By radiokerrynews
Nearly 3,000 homes and businesses across Kerry without power this morning
Photo: ESB Networks
Nearly 3,000 homes and businesses across Kerry are without power this morning following a night of severe weather.

The status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning has now been lifted by Met Éireann.

Communities the length of the county, between Ballybunion and Kilgarvan, are without electricity - with ESB Networks estimating that power may not be restored in some areas before 6 o'clock this evening.

Motorist are still being advised to take care on the roads because of the heavy overnight rain, wind and the risk of damage caused by lightening.

