National Lottery extends deadline for this year’s awards

Apr 3, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
National Lottery extends deadline for this year's awards
People in Kerry interested in applying for the Good Causes Awards now have longer to do so.

The National Lottery has extended their application deadline for this year’s awards until April 7th.

Seven categories of good causes will be recognised at the awards - sport, health and wellbeing, arts and culture, heritage, community, youth, and Irish language.

Each category winner will receive €10,000, while the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive €25,000; a special category, ‘Hero of the Year’, will be announced on the awards night in recognition of outstanding work, the recipient will receive a prize of €5,000.

This year’s event will take place on October 21st in Naas.

For applications and to check eligibility visit www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards

