Advertisement
News

National Learning Network Tralee to host Autism support open day tomorrow

Apr 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
National Learning Network Tralee to host Autism support open day tomorrow National Learning Network Tralee to host Autism support open day tomorrow
Share this article

National Learning Network Tralee will host an open day this week, to mark World Autism Awareness month.

The specialist education body has supported almost 800 people with autism and Asperger's into employment or further education in the last five years.

NLN Tralee will host an Open day tomorrow (Wednesday April 5th) at 11am; The event is open to people with autism and their family members, looking for an autism-friendly career routes.

Advertisement

NLN staff will be on hand to provide information and details on supports, qualifications, further education options and career routes.

National Learning Network (NLN) is the education and training division of Rehab Group.

More information on the National Learning Network Tralee open day can be found here or by emailing - [email protected]

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus