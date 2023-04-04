National Learning Network Tralee to host Autism support open day tomorrow

National Learning Network Tralee will host an open day this week, to mark World Autism Awareness month.

The specialist education body has supported almost 800 people with autism and Asperger's into employment or further education in the last five years.

NLN Tralee will host an Open day tomorrow (Wednesday April 5th) at 11am; The event is open to people with autism and their family members, looking for an autism-friendly career routes.

NLN staff will be on hand to provide information and details on supports, qualifications, further education options and career routes.

National Learning Network (NLN) is the education and training division of Rehab Group.

More information on the National Learning Network Tralee open day can be found here or by emailing - [email protected]