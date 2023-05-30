National awards for two Kerry estate agents

Two Kerry estate agents have been recognised at the DNG National Conference and Awards.

DNG W.H. Giles Properties Tralee has been named the DNG Community Champion of the Year.

Killarney estate agent DNG Ted Healy Properties was awarded the Small Branch of the Year title.

The awards celebrate the work carried out across the DNG estate agency network.

DNG WH Giles joined the DNG franchise in 2004, but the family business has been operating in Tralee since 1925, specialising in residential, commercial, and agricultural sales as well as property management, serving Tralee, Dingle, Listowel and the surrounding areas.

DNG Ted Healy Properties is run by Killarney native Ted Healy, who set up his estate agency practice in March 2006.

He provides a residential and commercial estate agency service to the people of Killarney and its surrounds.