The N21 road has reopened following a crash this afternoon.

Gardaí closed a section of the route between Castleisland and Tralee following a two car collision, near O'Riada's Bar in Ballymacelligott.

The road was closed temporarily, with local diversions in place following the crash, which happened at around 2.30pm.

Advertisement

Emergency Services and Gardaí remain at the scene.

Motorists are advised that there is heavy traffic in the area and to exercise caution along the route.