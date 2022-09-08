N21 reopened after fatal crash yesterday

The N21 main Tralee to Limerick road has reopened following a fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 80s died after a two-car collision at around 4:15pm at Ballingowan, Newcastle West yesterday.

No other injuries were reported, but the road was closed for several hours last night.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone travelling in the area between 4-4:30pm with any camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.