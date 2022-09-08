Advertisement
News

N21 reopened after fatal crash yesterday

Sep 8, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
N21 reopened after fatal crash yesterday N21 reopened after fatal crash yesterday
Share this article

The N21 main Tralee to Limerick road has reopened following a fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

 

A man in his 80s died after a two-car collision at around 4:15pm at Ballingowan, Newcastle West yesterday.

Advertisement

 

No other injuries were reported, but the road was closed for several hours last night.

 

Advertisement

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

 

They are also appealing to anyone travelling in the area between 4-4:30pm with any camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus