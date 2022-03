The N21 Knockbrack road has reopened after an accident occurred yesterday evening.

A man in his 70s was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was later prounced dead.

The three car incident occured on the N21 Knockbrack road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale at around 5.30pm.

The driver and passenger of a second vehicle were brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.