Munster Technological University receives STEM project funding

Munster Technological University is one of 40 beneficiaries allocated funding for STEM projects.

Nationally, more than €6 million has been invested in these projects, €37,000 is allocated to MTU for LightUp Your World Workshop Series .

It encourages the awardees to build connections with less-represented voices, or with those who'll not engage with STEM.

The aim of the funding is to ensure everyone can bring forward ideas and solutions for society, according to Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris.