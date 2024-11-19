Advertisement
Munster Technological University announce appointment of six senior leaders to its new University Executive

Nov 19, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Munster Technological University has announced the appointment of the first six senior leaders to its new University Executive.

The appointments are to be a step in MTU’s ongoing transformation and commitment to creating a globally competitive university.

As part of MTU’s efforts to fully integrate and strengthen operations across its six campuses, these appointments are to reinforce their aim to be a centre of excellence in education and research, and to enhance the university’s regional impact.

The first six appointments to the new MTU University Executive are as follows:

Professor Christine Cross – Vice President of Academic Affairs & Registrar,

Mr Paul Gallagher – Vice President of Finance & Operations,

Professor Hugh McGlynn – Vice President of Research & Innovation,

Mr Simon Jennings – Chief Corporate Officer,

Professor Alistair Payne – Dean of Faculty of Creative and Performing Arts and Media,

Dr Seán McSweeney – Dean of Faculty of Engineering.

