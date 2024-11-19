Munster Technological University announce appointment of six senior leaders to its new University Executive

Munster Technological University has announced the appointment of the first six senior leaders to its new University Executive.
The appointments are to be a step in MTU’s ongoing transformation and commitment to creating a globally competitive university.
As part of MTU’s efforts to fully integrate and strengthen operations across its six campuses, these appointments are to reinforce their aim to be a centre of excellence in education and research, and to enhance the university’s regional impact.
The first six appointments to the new MTU University Executive are as follows:
Professor Christine Cross – Vice President of Academic Affairs & Registrar,
Mr Paul Gallagher – Vice President of Finance & Operations,
Professor Hugh McGlynn – Vice President of Research & Innovation,
Mr Simon Jennings – Chief Corporate Officer,
Professor Alistair Payne – Dean of Faculty of Creative and Performing Arts and Media,
Dr Seán McSweeney – Dean of Faculty of Engineering.