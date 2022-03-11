Advertisement
Multi-million euro school expansion projects announced for Listowel

Mar 11, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
The Education Minister has announced a multi-million euro building projects for two North Kerry school.

Coláiste na Ríochta in Listowel will benefit from the undisclosed amount of funding which will cover a modern extension including a technology room, fitness suite and locker space.

The second part of the development plan will provide for a new permanent school building for Gaelscoil Lis Tuathail, including a new eight-classroom primary school with two special education classrooms.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley made the announcement saying the projects will transform the education landscape of Listowel town.

