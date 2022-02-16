Advertisement
Multi-million-euro extension approved for North Kerry school

Feb 16, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
A multi-million-euro extension has been approved for a North Kerry school.

St Michael's College Listowel has been granted the funding under the additional school accommodation scheme.

The extension will include a special education teaching room, multimedia room, music room, art room, two science labs and a project store room.

Approval was also given to upgrade an existing art room, converting it into a mainstream classroom.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley this extension is an endorsement of the excellence in education being provided by the entire school community.

 

