Multi-million-euro extension approved for North Kerry school

A multi-million-euro extension has been approved for a North Kerry school.
St Michael's College Listowel has been granted the funding under the additional school accommodation scheme.
The extension will include a special education teaching room, multimedia room, music room, art room, two science labs and a project store room.
Approval was also given to upgrade an existing art room, converting it into a mainstream classroom.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley this extension is an endorsement of the excellence in education being provided by the entire school community.
