Muckross Park and hotel group introduce Professional Cookery Traineeship

Muckross Park Hotel and its hotel group are introducing a new Professional Cookery Traineeship.

The Killarney hotel is part of the iNUA Collection, Ireland’s largest regional hotel group.

It’s launching a new two-year Professional Cookery Traineeship, in association with Limerick Clare Education and Training Board.

It’s designed to lead to a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Professional Cookery, a qualification recognised on the National Framework of Qualifications.

The course includes 13 weeks a year classroom-based learning at the College of Further Education and Training Hospitality Campus in Limerick, and workplace learning within the iNUA Collection hotels, including Muckross Park.

The first uptake of students is in September, and more information is available at https://www.inua.ie/learning-development/ or by emailing [email protected]