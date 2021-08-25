Advertisement
News

Muckross Park and hotel group introduce Professional Cookery Traineeship

Aug 25, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Muckross Park and hotel group introduce Professional Cookery Traineeship Muckross Park and hotel group introduce Professional Cookery Traineeship
DKANE 11/08/2021 REPRO FREE Stefan Matz, Group Executive Chef at The iNUA Collection with teenagers Keelan O’Brien, Leamlara, Amy McCrossan Donnachie, Cobh, Gráinne Guest, Little Island, Jay McCrossan Donnachie, Cobh and Clodagh O’Regan, Little Island PIC Darragh Kane
Share this article

Muckross Park Hotel and its hotel group are introducing a new Professional Cookery Traineeship.

The Killarney hotel is part of the iNUA Collection, Ireland’s largest regional hotel group.

It’s launching a new two-year Professional Cookery Traineeship, in association with Limerick Clare Education and Training Board.

Advertisement

It’s designed to lead to a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Professional Cookery, a qualification recognised on the National Framework of Qualifications.

The course includes 13 weeks a year classroom-based learning at the College of Further Education and Training Hospitality Campus in Limerick, and workplace learning within the iNUA Collection hotels, including Muckross Park.

The first uptake of students is in September, and more information is available at https://www.inua.ie/learning-development/ or by emailing  [email protected]

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus