MTU to receive over €3.2m in funding

Aug 15, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
MTU to receive over €3.2m in funding
The Munster Technological University is to receive over €3.26m in funding towards making it's facilities greener and more accessible.

The funding is part of a €40m allocation announced by Minister Simon Harris today for higher level institutions.

The MTU allocation is to be used to support universal access, energy efficiency and decarbonisation, to help students access laptops and other essential equipment, and to upgrade buildings.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that the investment will ensure that the MTU will continue to lead the way in terms of inclusivity and accessibility.

The funding has also been welcomed by Deputy Brendan Griffin.

