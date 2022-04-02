MTU to lead million-euro project to develop low carbon roadmap

The Munster Technological University will lead a million-euro project to develop a low carbon roadmap for Ireland’s bioeconomy.

The €1 million INFORMBIO project is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and will also involve Teagasc, NUI Galway and the Central Statistics Office.

The project aims to help Ireland meet its 2050 climate neutrality target, by finding the most suitable bioresources and value chains available.

It will also enable Ireland to track the development and progress of the bioeconomy against key bioeconomic indicators, and will run until the end of February, 2026.