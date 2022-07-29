Advertisement
MTU Students Union says long term rental market is threatening accommodation available for Kerry students

Jul 29, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
MTU Students Union says long term rental market is threatening accommodation available for Kerry students
There are concerns about the availability of student accommodation in Tralee for the upcoming academic year.

MTU Kerry Students Union president Chris Clifford is appealing to landlords to make accommodation available to students for the next college term.

The appeal comes after it's emerged that a property management company, who had previously provided student accommodation, were told by the property owners to lease the buildings on the long-term rental market rather than to students.

Mr Clifford says pressure is being felt and students are contacting the students' union trying to get accommodation for the coming year.

He says it will be worse for prospective first years who are awaiting Leaving Cert results and ensuing CAO offers; these won't be out until early September:

