MTU Students Union President appeals to householders to consider offering digs to students

Aug 22, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
MTU Students Union President appeals to householders to consider offering digs to students
The Students Union President of MTU Kerry has appealed to householders to consider offering digs to students.

Stephen Fogarty says hundreds of new students will be flocking to Tralee in the coming weeks for the upcoming academic year.

He is urging people who may have a spare room in their homes to consider renting it.

In May last year, the government launched the rent-a-room scheme, which lets home owners earn up to €14,000 per year tax-free if they rent out a room to private tenants.

Mr Fogarty is appealing to students and those interested in renting out a room to contact the MTU Kerry Students Union.

