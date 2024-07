A project led by the MTU helping the Irish-grown wool sector has received over half a million euro in funding from the Department of Agriculture.

SPRINGWOOL focuses on removing obstacles and providing a springboard for innovation in the wool sector.

The MTU says this newly-announced funding will go towards research to help create a brighter future for Irish-grown wool.

The project is led by the MTU, and run in collaboration with other TUs in Ireland.