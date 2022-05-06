MTU lecturer says Kerry had a big part to play in solo transatlantic crossing

Kerry was a big part of the preparation for an MTU lecturer who rowed across the Atlantic.

Dr Karen Weekes, a sports psychology lecturer at Munster Technological University Kerry, has become the 20th woman in the world to have rowed an ocean by herself.

She left the Canary Islands on December 6th, and after 80 days and travelling over 2,600 nautical miles, she arrived in the Caribbean island of Barbados on February 24th.

Dr Karen Weekes is from Kinvara in Co Galway but has been working for 17 years at MTU Kerry, where a homecoming event was held in her honour this afternoon.

The oarswoman spends a lot of time in Kerry, especially in the Kenmare area, where she trained all last summer on her rowing boat, Millie, which she used on the solo transatlantic crossing.

