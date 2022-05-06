Advertisement
News

MTU lecturer says Kerry had a big part to play in solo transatlantic crossing

May 6, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
MTU lecturer says Kerry had a big part to play in solo transatlantic crossing MTU lecturer says Kerry had a big part to play in solo transatlantic crossing
Millie, the rowing boat MTU Kerry lecturer Dr Karen Weekes used on her solo transatlantic crossing.
Share this article

Kerry was a big part of the preparation for an MTU lecturer who rowed across the Atlantic.

Dr Karen Weekes, a sports psychology lecturer at Munster Technological University Kerry, has become the 20th woman in the world to have rowed an ocean by herself.

She left the Canary Islands on December 6th, and after 80 days and travelling over 2,600 nautical miles, she arrived in the Caribbean island of Barbados on February 24th.

Advertisement

Dr Karen Weekes is from Kinvara in Co Galway but has been working for 17 years at MTU Kerry, where a homecoming event was held in her honour this afternoon.

The oarswoman spends a lot of time in Kerry, especially in the Kenmare area, where she trained all last summer on her rowing boat, Millie, which she used on the solo transatlantic crossing.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
https://www.mtu.ie/news/shecando2021
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus