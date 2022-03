MTU Kerry is to hold conferring ceremonies in May for 2020 and 2021 graduates.

The Munster Technological University Kerry students had their graduation put on hold due to covid restrictions.

Students who graduated in 2020 had a virtual conferring ceremony, but a physical one will be held in the Kerry Sports Academy on May 19th.

Advertisement

Conferring of 2021 graduates, which was deferred from October, is planned for the following day, May 20th.