MTU Kerry SU President keen to partake in discussions to address public transport issues for students

Sep 19, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry SU President keen to partake in discussions to address public transport issues for students
The MTU Kerry Student’s Union president says he’d be keen to take part in discussions into improving public transport services for students.

Stephen Fogarty was reacting to the plea from Fine Gael councillor Angie Baily to find solutions to ongoing issues.

It’s after a number of complaints were made to Bus Éireann due to frequent delays to services to MTU Kerry.

Stephen Fogarty says something must be done, so students can get to college on time and avoid being penalised for missing classes.

 

Meanwhile, the president of MTU Kerry Student’s Union has reiterated his call to householders to consider offering accommodation to students.

Stephen Fogarty says on top of ongoing transport issues, many new students are having difficulties finding accommodation.

He is urging people who may have a spare room in their homes to consider renting it to MTU Kerry students.

