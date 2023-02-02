MTU Kerry student is finalist in Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year

A student from MTU Kerry is one of 10 finalists in this year's Knorr Professional Student Chef of the Year.

Vivienne Dineen from Kilmoyley is a second year Food Business Innovation student at Munster Technological University, and also works in the kitchen at Ballyseede Castle, Tralee.

She'll compete in the final, which takes place on Thursday next week at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Each finalist will have to prepare and cook two dishes during the competition, in order to win the highly regarded title.