MTU Kerry reminds students and staff to continue practising cyber hygiene following IT breach

Munster Technological University say their forensic experts are continuing to investigate an IT breach, which forced the closure of its Cork campuses.

MTU confirmed that data accessed and copied from its systems during last week’s cyber attack, has been made available on the dark web.

They say the assessment suggest the majority of data on the Cork system, does not affect its Kerry campuses.

A statement released from MTU Kerry , said initial assessments from investigators indicate that the vast majority of personal data compromised in the breach; relates to current and some former staff members, rather than students.

They say the vast majority of data on the breached Cork system is not related to MTU Kerry/IT Tralee.

The college say updates will be provided directly to affected individuals where necessary, in line with data protection obligations as soon as practicable.

MTU reiterated that they are deploying all available resources in the investigation and mitigation of the incident, with the support of external forensic advisers and the National Cyber Security Centre.

The statement reminded students and staff in their Kerry campuses to familiarise themselves with and follow official advice and recommendations on the prevention of fraud; to be aware of continuous phishing attacks; to change the passwords, and practice basic cyber hygiene.

The university, which re-opened their Cork campuses on Monday, say the investigations are ongoing and they will continue to review the nature of the data compromised.