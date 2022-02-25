MTU Kerry lecturer becomes first Irish oarswoman to make solo transatlantic crossing

A lecturer at the Kerry branch of the Munster Technological University has become the first Irish oarswoman to make a solo transatlantic crossing.

Dr Karen Weekes is the 20th woman in the world to have rowed an ocean by herself.

The oarswoman began her journey when she left La Gomera on the Canary Islands on December 6th.

Last evening the sports psychologist arrived in the Caribbean island of Barbados after more than 80 days at sea.

This is what Dr Weekes had to say after completing her trip of more than 2,600 nautical miles.