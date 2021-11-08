MTU flag raising ceremony today

A hybrid flag raising ceremony is taking place today at Munster Technological University campuses in Kerry and Cork.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will attend the onsite event in MTU Cork Bishopstown Campus.

A ceremony will also take place simultaneously at MTU Kerry North Campus.

MTU staff, who are members of the TUI, will hold a silent protest at the Cork event; the union claims there has been no meaningful engagement from management in relation to their concerns since 2019.