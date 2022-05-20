MTU calls for funding to increase space for expanding student population

Munster Technological University (MTU) is calling for funding to increase building space to cater to its expanding student population.

MTU operates six campuses across Kerry and Cork with more than 14,000 students.

MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack said the technological university has applied to four schemes to avail of new buildings for teaching and research.

In the government’s funding the future policy, 307 million euro is being distributed to higher education institutes which is being split 60/40 between traditional universities and technological universities.

Chairperson of the governing body of Munster Technological University Jimmy Deenihan criticised the funding when he spoke at the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science this week.

He informed the Oireachtas Committee that the Higher Education Authority (HEA) has yet to adopt a framework to allow TUs to borrow money.

As a result, he believes they’re at a disadvantage in comparison to their university counterparts who can obtain funding in other ways.

The former Fine Gael TD said MTU is expecting a student growth at a rate of 35% over the next decade therefore it must increase its capacity significantly.

President of Munster Technological University Professor Maggie Cusack says funding is urgently needed to build more student accommodation.