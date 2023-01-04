Advertisement
MTU and Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance partner in EU Regenerative Tourism project

Jan 4, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
MTU and Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance partner in EU Regenerative Tourism project
MTU and Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance will partner in a new €1.2m EU Regenerative Tourism project.

The tourism team at MTU received the EU grant to lead the Circular Economy 4 Regenerative Tourism initiative.

The aim of the scheme is to improve the carbon footprint of eighty small businesses in five countries and to achieve a sustainability certification.

Comhaontas Turasóireachta Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance will assist MTU to deliver the project and ensure the training meets the needs of the sector.

This two-year project is funded under the EU programme for the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

