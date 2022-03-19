Advertisement
News

Mountain Rescue Ireland reminds people to exercise caution over long weekend

Mar 19, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Mountain Rescue Ireland reminds people to exercise caution over long weekend Mountain Rescue Ireland reminds people to exercise caution over long weekend
Share this article

Mountain Rescue Ireland is appealing to the public to keep safe if out walking over the long weekend.
This follows a number of call outs across the Country over the past few days, including a callout to Torc Mountain.
Kerry Mountain Rescue were called to assist a hillwalker who sustained a lower leg injury while descending the mountain.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Killarney have advised people in the area between Mangerton and the Devils Punchbowl to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds in the area.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus