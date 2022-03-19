Mountain Rescue Ireland reminds people to exercise caution over long weekend

Mountain Rescue Ireland is appealing to the public to keep safe if out walking over the long weekend.

This follows a number of call outs across the Country over the past few days, including a callout to Torc Mountain.

Kerry Mountain Rescue were called to assist a hillwalker who sustained a lower leg injury while descending the mountain.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Killarney have advised people in the area between Mangerton and the Devils Punchbowl to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds in the area.