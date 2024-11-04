Advertisement
Motorsport Ireland President calls on politicians to support renewed bid for Kerry to host WRC round

Nov 4, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Motorsport Ireland President calls on politicians to support renewed bid for Kerry to host WRC round
The President of Motor Sport Ireland has called on politicians to give their support to Kerry hosting part of the World Rally Championship.

Earlier this year, it had been expected that Kerry along with Limerick and Waterford would host stages in a bid to attract the WRC to Ireland between 2025 and 2027.

MTU Kerry North Campus in Tralee was earmarked to locate the service park during the Kerry leg.

The bid was dependent on the success of the funding application to the government.

However, in April Motorsport Ireland said Ireland was no longer being considered.

Aiden Harper, says with the election imminent, Motor Sport Ireland want commitments that the next Government will support Kerry and Ireland hosting the WRC after 2025.

