Advertisement
News

Motorists asked to slow down on Dingle Road after second otter is killed by car

Oct 26, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Motorists asked to slow down on Dingle Road after second otter is killed by car
Share this article

Motorists driving out the Dingle road from Tralee are being asked to slow down, after a second otter was killed by a passing car this morning.

 

Otters are a protected species, and can regularly be seen around inland waterways such as the canal bank on the western side of Tralee.

Advertisement

 

It's believed they sometimes cross the busy Tralee Dingle road, to get from the estuary side to the canal bank.

 

Advertisement

A male otter was killed by a car in September, and the otter whose body was found this morning was an adult female.

 

Adrienne McLoughlin from the Tralee Otter Spotters group, has asked Kerry County Council to erect signage, appealing to people to slow down on this road:

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Coffee Cup Project triumphs at national awards
Sean McGrath pens deal to stay at Kerry FC
Busy October bank holiday weekend of event in Kerry
Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus