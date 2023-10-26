Motorists asked to slow down on Dingle Road after second otter is killed by car

Motorists driving out the Dingle road from Tralee are being asked to slow down, after a second otter was killed by a passing car this morning.

Otters are a protected species, and can regularly be seen around inland waterways such as the canal bank on the western side of Tralee.

It's believed they sometimes cross the busy Tralee Dingle road, to get from the estuary side to the canal bank.

A male otter was killed by a car in September, and the otter whose body was found this morning was an adult female.

Adrienne McLoughlin from the Tralee Otter Spotters group, has asked Kerry County Council to erect signage, appealing to people to slow down on this road:

