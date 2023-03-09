Advertisement
Motorists advised to travel with caution as weather warning extended

Mar 9, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised to travel with caution as weather warning extended
Kerry County Council are advising motorists to drive with caution on all roads.

It comes as the Status yellow snow and ice warning has been extended for the county until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann says rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country, accompanied by strengthening winds; With hazardous driving conditions possible, poor visibility and travel disruption possible.

Gardaí in Listowel say roads have improved in North Kerry - however, road surfaces remain quite dangerous as snow turns to slush.

Meanwhile, the warning has been upgraded to status orange for 17 counties across Ireland.

Met Eireann's Evelyn Cusack says snow is expected in some parts of the country.

