Motorists in Tralee are being advised to avoid Strand Street in the town.

Kerry County Council says the road is closed to traffic due to fallen debris.

Vehicles and pedestrians in the area are urged to exercise caution.

Members of the public attending the Bons Secours Hospital are asked to follow diversion signs and approach the front entrance from the Kerins O'Rahillys pitch direction.

Fire Services and council crew are at the scene working to clear the debris from the road.