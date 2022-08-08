Motorcyclist killed in Cahersiveen crash

A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and car near Cahersiveen.

The collision occurred in the downland of Strand's End at around 4.45pm.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say the man's body will be brought to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured; gardaí say she was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The N70 at Strand's End is currently closed in both directions as garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. This road will remain closed overnight and into the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.