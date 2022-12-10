More warnings ahead of temperature drop this evening

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for the entire country, including Kerry, for the period from 5pm on Sunday through to noon on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 5 degrees and below during this period with severe frost and ice forecast.

Gardaí across Kerry are warning all road users to exercise caution this evening as conditions will be icy and roads are likely to be treacherous.

They are advising motorists to only travel if necessary and avoid minor routes where possible.

Kerry County Council crews will again treat priority routes twice overnight tonight but they remind motorists to always assume that a road has not been treated and to travel with caution, to allow extra times for journeys, to slow down, and to allow extra space between vehicles for braking.

The Council is also asking members of the public to reach out to vulnerable neighbours given the likelihood of freezing temperatures over the coming days.