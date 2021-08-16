More than €6 million required to bring Kerry's vacant properties up to standard

It'll cost Kerry County Council over €6 million to bring all its vacant properties up to standard.

The local authority released information about its vacant housing stock, following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, Kerry County Council had 163 vacant properties, representing under 4% of its total housing stock.

The vacancy rate of council housing stock has continually decreased in recent years.

Aside from a dozen new units, 151 properties are in varying conditions, from being nearly refurbished to readying for disposal due to their condition.

45 of the homes have been vacant for more than two years, with half of these in the North Kerry area.

The estimated cost of bringing all 163 up to human habitation standard is €6,169,484.

The Listowel MD, with 54 vacant homes in varying condition, is the worst affected, needing €2.1 million to refurbish all vacant council houses.

Tralee MD is next with 39 vacant buildings and needing €1.5 million, while Killarney MD, with 21 vacant properties, needs over a million euro.

The council says it's intended a significant number will not be refurbished and will be disposed.