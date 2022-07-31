More than 200 new dwellings built in Kerry during Q2

More than 200 new dwellings were built in Kerry during Q2 of this year.

That’s according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

Tralee had the largest construction of new dwellings from April to June, with 95 new properties coming on stream.

44 properties were built in Killarney while 37 were constructed in Corca Dhuibhne.

Listowel had an additional 27 new dwellings and 17 were built in Kenmare.

Castleisland saw 13 new dwellings come on stream in Q2.

Of the 233 new dwellings in Kerry, 64 were single houses, 21 were apartments and 148 were scheme houses.