More than 160 COVID-19 deaths in Kerry since start of pandemic

More than 160 (161) people have died from COVID-19 in Kerry.

That's according to combined figures provided by the Central Statistics Office and the Health Protection Surveillence Centre.

The CSO stats report 100 deaths from COVID-19 in Kerry from March 2020 - February 2022.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Kerry for the same time period.

Latest figures from the HPSC reveal there has been 161 deaths in Kerry from the virus up to July 23rd.