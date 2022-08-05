Advertisement
More than 160 COVID-19 deaths in Kerry since start of pandemic

Aug 5, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
More than 160 (161) people have died from COVID-19 in Kerry.

That's according to combined figures provided by the Central Statistics Office and the Health Protection Surveillence Centre.

The CSO stats report 100 deaths from COVID-19 in Kerry from March 2020 - February 2022.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Kerry for the same time period.

Latest figures from the HPSC reveal there has been 161 deaths in Kerry from the virus up to July 23rd.

 

