MMR catch-up vaccine clinics taking place in Kerry this week

Apr 15, 2024 11:16 By radiokerrynews
MMR catch-up vaccine clinics taking place in Kerry this week
Catch-up clinics for anyone who missed their first MMR vaccination will take place in Kerry this week.

On Tuesday (April 16th), a clinic will be operating in the Listowel Primary Care Centre (V31 VN25) from 11am to 1.30pm.

The free walk-in clinics will also be held in the Kerry Vaccination Operational Base in the Monavalley Industrial Estate (V92 V3OE).

They’ll operate on Wednesday (April 17th) and on Friday (April 19th) from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says these clinics will be the last chance for members of the public to get their MMR first doses at walk-in clinics.

The clinics will focus on providing the second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks; anyone needing a first dose of the MMR vaccine after this date will need to contact their GP.

