Minor decrease in COVID incidence rate in Kerry

There was a minor decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kerry over the past fortnight.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,664 cases confirmed in the county, a decrease of 27 cases on this time last week.

Both Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne LEAs have rates around 870 per 100,000 population, after recording 151 and 123 cases respectively. Kenmare LEA, which had the lowest rate last week, saw the biggest percentage increase in Kerry over the past week: 227 cases were recorded, which results in 45% increase in the incidence rate to 905.

Advertisement

Both Listowel (307 cases) and Killarney LEAs (299 cases) have rates just over 1,000 per population, with the latter showing a considerable decrease of 25% in case numbers. Tralee LEA again has the highest rate of COVID in the county.

Over the fortnight, there were 557 cases recorded, a minor decrease on last week’s figure.

The area has an incidence rate of 1,686.