Minister would like to see a Kerry led School Leaver Programme initiative rolled out nationwide

The Minister for Children, Equality and Disability would like to see a Kerry led initiative rolled out nationwide.

Minister Norma Foley was speaking at the launch of the School Leaver Programme in Killorglin.

The pilot scheme aims to provide greater opportunities for young people with disabilities in the community.

It’s run by the South Kerry Development Partnership in conjunction with the HSE.

Minister Foley described the pilot scheme as a wonderful initiative - that allows many hands and hearts to come together:

Joseph McCrohan, manager of the School Leaver Programme, says the new initiative grew from the Kerry Social Farming project.

He gives details of what the new programme entails: