Advertisement
News

Minister to launch Irish Museum Association’s conference in Kerry

Mar 4, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Minister to launch Irish Museum Association’s conference in Kerry
Share this article

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, and the Arts will visit Kerry County Museum tomorrow morning for the Irish Museum Association’s annual conference.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan will launch the event, which was last held in Tralee in 1993.

This year’s conference runs from tomorrow to Friday (5th–7th March) at Siamsa Tíre.

Advertisement

Over 120 museum professionals, academics, and policymakers, including 25 speakers, are expected to attend.

Issues for discussion include ethical concerns, such as the return of historical artefacts taken during colonial raids.

Curator and manager at Kerry County Museum, Helen O'Carroll, says there is debate about whether museums should primarily serve locals or tourists:

Advertisement

 

The conference’s highlights will include panel discussions and talks on:

Advertisement

• Re-interpretation of a collection through different lenses and strategies to re-engage with and revitalise dormant collections.

• The role of new technologies, open data, and digital strategies in transforming collections management.

• Ethical, financial and curatorial challenges and considerations in expanding collections.

Advertisement

• Addressing historical injustices and colonial legacies through repatriation, restitution, and ethical stewardship.

• Innovative and sustainable approaches to deaccessioning and repurposing collections.

• The fate of collections, institutional memory, and legacy when museums close.

Advertisement

Beyond the official sessions and discussions, delegates may attend a special reception, take part in tours and activities at Kerry County Museum, and join a field trip to the Blasket Centre.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council investigates after family dog is electrocuted while being walked by owner in Tralee
Advertisement
Uisce Éireann called on to install back-up power supply to ensure water supply during Kerry power outages
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council investigates after family dog is electrocuted while being walked by owner in Tralee
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry
Good news on injury front from Ireland camp
Tralee based HR expert labels findings of research into women in senior roles as disappointing 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus