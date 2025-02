The 2025 Irish Museum Association’s annual conference will take place in Tralee.

A panel of experts from the museum, heritage, and academic sectors will contribute to the conference on 5th–6th March at Siamsa Tíre.

The conference will focus on the best practices for caring for museum collections, including ethical management, innovative storage and display methods, and community involvement in ownership and access.

It’s supported by Kerry County Museum.