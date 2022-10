Minister Simon Harris is in Kerry today for a number of engagements.

The Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science will be in Tralee this morning to launch Munster Technological University’s Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2027 at 10.30am.

He’ll then move onto the Monavalley, Tralee campus of Kerry College at 12 noon, before travelling to the Listowel campus of Kerry College at 2 o’clock this afternoon.