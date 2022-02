The Junior Health Minister insists the state will 'right the wrongs' of the Kerry mental health scandal.

It's after Sinn Féin tabled a motion in the Dáil last night, calling for more supports for those affected.

A review found 46 children were 'significantly harmed' after being prescribed inappropriate medication in South Kerry CAMHS.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan, says the government doesn't oppose the motion:

