Minister says significant portion of South Kerry Greenway funding unclaimed

Nov 4, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Minister says significant portion of South Kerry Greenway funding unclaimed
The Minister for Transport says a significant portion of the €4 million allocated for the South Kerry Greenway project remains unclaimed.

In response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, Minister Eamon Ryan said sufficient funds remain to enable Kerry County Council to submit an excellent funding request.

Deputy Brendan Griffin said the up-front cost of the project is over €20 million but added research suggests revenue raised over a short time will far outweigh the State investment.

Minister Eamon Ryan said care must be taken not to over-engineer or over-spec the route and that good value for money is achieved.

Meanwhile, parties involved in legal proceedings relating to the project have another week to decide if they will appeal a High Court ruling to the Supreme Court.

 

