Minister says no U-turn on decision to move Ukrainians from Killarney to Mayo

A government minister says there’ll be no U-turn a decision to move 135 Ukrainian woman and children from Killarney to Mayo to make space for 200 male asylum seekers.

The refugees, who’ve been living in Hotel Killarney since March, were given two days’ notice about their move tomorrow morning.

An emergency meeting was called in Killarney last evening after the announcement, and Deputy Brendan Griffin raised the matter in the Dáil today.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his department, however, say while the move is regrettable, it’s necessary.

Deputy Brendan Griffin raised in the Dáil the plight of 135 Ukrainian women and children, who are being moved to a hotel in Westport, Co Mayo tomorrow, after been given just two days’ notice.

He says after seven months, they’ve settled in Killarney, with the children attending St Oliver’s National School, and many of the women working in the town.

He told Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman it’s inhumane to move them to make way for 200 male asylum seekers.

Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, however, told Deputy Griffin, his department has to provide accommodation and meals for Ukrainians refugees and asylum seekers.

He says there’s a real difficulty in sourcing accommodation for asylum seekers, so now they have to take up all offers.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth says Ireland is now accommodating 55,000 Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers from other countries; up from 7,500 last year.

It says Hotel Killarney was previously successful in applying to host asylum seekers, but as an interim measure, Ukrainians were housed there.

It adds that as well as being offered accommodation in Mayo, the Ukrainians are eligible for pledged accommodation, and there are 25 of these reported in Killarney.

The Department adds it’s cognisant of the impact such a move has on those affected.