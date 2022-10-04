Advertisement
Minister says funding is an investment in North Kerry

Oct 4, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister says funding is an investment in North Kerry
Minister Simon Harris TD, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation at Kerry College Listowel with from left, Miriam Galvin, Cllr Maria O’Gorman, Senator Ned O'Sullivan, Cllr Jim Finucane, Minister Simon Harris, Minister Norma Foley, Stephen Goulding, Owen O’Donnell, Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton, Colm McEvoy. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Almost €5 million in funding will be provided to upgrade and expand facilities at Listowel Business Development Centre.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris was in Kerry yesterday, to announce funding for the project.

This proposed new build will allow Kerry College to have a standalone Further Education and Training Campus in Listowel.

Minister Harris said it's an investment in North Kerry.

 

Meanwhile, Principal of the Kerry College Listowel campus, Stephen Goulding, said it was an important day for further education in the county

Minister Simon Harris TD, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research Innovation at Kerry College Listowel with from left back row L/R Noel Keenan, Maria Brennan, Colm McEvoy, Cllr Mikey Kennelly, Cllr Michael Foley, Brendan Griffin TD, Owen O’Donnell, Andrew Brownlee, Stephen Goulding.
Front row L/r Cllr Maria O’Gorman, Mayor of Listowel Cllr Aoife Thronton, Minister Simon Harris, Minister Norma Foley, Cllr Jim Finucane, Jimmy Deenihan
Photo: Don MacMonagle
