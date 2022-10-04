Minister says funding is an investment in North Kerry

Almost €5 million in funding will be provided to upgrade and expand facilities at Listowel Business Development Centre.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris was in Kerry yesterday, to announce funding for the project.

This proposed new build will allow Kerry College to have a standalone Further Education and Training Campus in Listowel.

Minister Harris said it's an investment in North Kerry.

Meanwhile, Principal of the Kerry College Listowel campus, Stephen Goulding, said it was an important day for further education in the county